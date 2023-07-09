War – NATO partner Spain refuses delivery of cluster munitions

Cluster munitions of the USA (archive image). The US government has announced that it will supply Ukraine with so-called Dual-Purpose Conventional Improved Munitions (DPICM). (AFP / DVIDS / Handout )

Spanish Defense Minister Robles said in Madrid that it was a sovereign decision by the US, but not by NATO. Spain is of the opinion that such weapons should not be used even in a legitimate defense. British Prime Minister Sunak stressed that Great Britain is a signatory to the convention banning cluster munitions and advises against using them.

Russia, which is already using cluster munitions against Ukraine, has criticized the US decision. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said the delivery would only prolong the conflict.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 9th, 2023.

