Home » War – NATO partner Spain refuses delivery of cluster munitions
News

War – NATO partner Spain refuses delivery of cluster munitions

by admin
War – NATO partner Spain refuses delivery of cluster munitions

Cluster munitions of the USA (archive image). The US government has announced that it will supply Ukraine with so-called Dual-Purpose Conventional Improved Munitions (DPICM). (AFP / DVIDS / Handout )

Spanish Defense Minister Robles said in Madrid that it was a sovereign decision by the US, but not by NATO. Spain is of the opinion that such weapons should not be used even in a legitimate defense. British Prime Minister Sunak stressed that Great Britain is a signatory to the convention banning cluster munitions and advises against using them.

Russia, which is already using cluster munitions against Ukraine, has criticized the US decision. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said the delivery would only prolong the conflict.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 9th, 2023.

See also  Pirate attack on Siae, Samuele Bersani: "The trap of the hackers who wanted my Iban"

You may also like

Germany, your supermarkets – everyone has to go...

Colombo was the protagonist in the closing ceremony...

Esthefany Hernández, presented to the people of Pereira...

CABEI invested $115.2 million in sports venues

Green Beauty Guangdong: Protecting and Promoting the Ecological...

Essmar supervises critical air points in Santa Marta

Manganese nodules: The great race for the treasure...

Rescued a French boy who fell into a...

Exiled Cuban YouTuber Reveals Harassment by State Security...

This is how the first date of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy