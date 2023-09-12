Home » War of aggression against Ukraine – Russia reports shooting down of drones near Zaporizhzhia
by admin
Russia shoots down drones near Zaporizhia. (picture alliance / AA / Stringer)

As the state nuclear energy company Rosatom announced, a total of six drones were shot down and destroyed by Russian troops near the city of Enerhodar. The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian soldiers since the beginning of the war. There was initially no comment from Kiev.

Meanwhile, Ukraine announced that it had recaptured strategic gas and oil drilling platforms in the Black Sea from Russia. Russia is said to have used the platforms for military purposes since the start of the invasion, particularly as a helipad and for radar systems.

This message was sent on September 12th, 2023 on the Deutschlandfunk program.

