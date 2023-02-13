Tension grows between the West and China

Four incidents are not isolated cases

Relations between the United States and China continue to become tense in the midst of an uncertain geopolitical scenario, where it is not possible to see how this new battle between the two great powers will end.

The detection at the beginning of February of a balloon in North American airspace, which Beijing accepted was its own but which diverted when it was fulfilling a strictly scientific task, a version that the Biden government did not believe, which, after considering it an espionage aircraft, ordered its shot down by combat aircraft off the coast of South Carolina, had a new development this weekend.

On Saturday both the White House and the Canadian government said they had detected two separate “flying objects” in their airspace, which were shot down by US military aircraft. In the first case, the action took place on Friday in northern Alaska and, in the second, in the central area of ​​Yukon. To this is added that yesterday afternoon it was reported, again, that US fighter planes shot down another “flying object” over Lake Huron, on the border between the United States and Canada.

As expected, this weekend there were many speculations about what kind of “objects” were attacked, since the official information was very cautious. In some journalistic media it was said that they would be, again, balloons similar to the first one, shot down on February 4. As is known, in this last case, China, which insisted that it was a meteorological research aircraft that was left adrift, considered that the US reaction was disproportionate and even reserved the right to “use the necessary means to deal with situations Similar”. To this the Pentagon replied, after recovering the remains of the balloon over a maritime area, that it found a gondola the size of three buses, weighing more than a ton, equipped with multiple antennas and large solar panels that could feed sensors for information gathering. Intelligence.

As for the “object” in Alaska, the only thing that is known is that it had no propulsion or control system, while the one shot down over Canada by an American F-22 plane was described by the authorities of that country as “cylindrical and more smaller than the first balloon. What did come out is that they were flying at an altitude of over 12,000 meters and represented a potential threat to civil aviation.

Until yesterday afternoon, neither the White House nor Canada confirmed whether the “objects” were of Chinese origin. Beijing was also silent. What was reported is that the authorities of both North American countries were carrying out operations on the high seas and in mountainous areas to recover the remains of these new “objects.” All this in the midst of increasing journalistic versions that suggested a possible Chinese espionage “offensive” on the entire American continent, bringing up that another balloon was seen two weeks ago in the north of South America. As recalled, the Colombian Air Force (FAC) said it had detected a balloon but did not consider it a threat to national security or civil aviation.

After what happened this weekend, yesterday the voices urging the United Nations to convene a meeting on the matter increased. It was also proposed to convene the Security Council of the multilateral organization, where the United States and China have a permanent seat.

Several experts in geopolitical issues warned that it is necessary to find an immediate solution to the incidents with the balloons and other “flying objects”, because it cannot be considered “normal”, much less anecdotal, that combat planes have acted in operations to demolish this type of aircraft on four occasions in less than ten days, evidencing that these are not isolated or accidental cases.

Similarly, although China spoke out against the balloon that was shot down on February 4 but did not say anything over the weekend about the other three “objects” detected and attacked, it is necessary to establish the scope of Beijing’s warning that it reserved the right to act in case of being faced with “similar situations” in its airspace.

For now, it is clear that the geopolitical scenario is very heated. Quick measures are required from the international community to ease relations between the two powers. What happened over the weekend, as was said, shows that we are not dealing with isolated situations, but with circumstances of increasing severity, possibly intentional and with an unforeseeable result.