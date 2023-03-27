The alien tripods that want to annihilate the human race are back, those that come from HG Wells’ science fiction novel immortalized by Orson Wells’ radio show and films that have gone down in cinema history.

In the beginning was the novel of H. G. Wells dated 1898 and considered one of the origin points of all science fiction literature. Then there was a certain guy’s famous radio show Orson Welleswho by adapting parts of the novel in 1938, and essentially pretending to recite a special edition of the news, threw an entire nation into panic.

And then came the cinema of course: with the famous film directed by Byron Haskin in 1953, and then with the beautiful and underrated post 9/11 version, directed by Steven Spielberg con Tom Cruise protagonist in 2005 (voiced that same year by a couple of mockbusters).

The fact is that for everyone, by now, War of the Worlds is synonymous with science fiction films, alien invasions, gigantic extraterrestrial tripods that sow panic, destruction and death. Great entertainment, too.

A new film (of English production) based on the novel by will arrive in American cinemas on April 21st Wellsand produced by Vertical Entertainment: it’s called War of the Worlds: The Attack and below we show you his original official trailer.

In the film, which is directed by Junaid Syed, three young astronomers locate a meteorite crashing down to earth to find they are at the epicenter of a massive Martian invasion. A soldier will help them return to London and find a way to save humanity from extinction.

The director said:

The idea was to create a modernized version of “The War of the Worlds”, honoring and trying to stay as close as possible to the original story. It has nostalgic elements for adults and, at the same time, modern storylines that make it appealing and interesting for younger audiences.

Here is the original official trailer of War of the Worlds: The Attack: