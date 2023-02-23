Artificial intelligence is changing the game for everyone, especially in private and state companies. In Colombia, one in four companies actively use it.

This fact highlights that the advancement of this technology is increasing rapidly due to its maturity and its greater accessibility and easy implementation. Not unrelated to this, Wardiam was born, a mobile application and website that offers virtual support designed to help people understand their legal rights and guide them in the process to follow, in addition to being a resource bank for research purposes by lawyers and law firms.

Mauricio Maestre, Wardiam’s communications representative in Colombia, says that in “our platform we are convinced that with the immediate legal guidance that it provides to users, we are here to help optimize processes, empower citizens through information and education about their rights, and guide him in the next step. And, to the companies in optimizing processes, which will result in an improvement of conditions for the client and the citizen”.

The platform, which is already available in a web version and in a mobile application, offers virtual accompaniment and a bank of resources for research purposes in Colombia, uses artificial intelligence to study the country’s legislation, provides accurate and updated information on the legal rights of users, allowing them to make informed decisions and know what resources they can access.

Its operation is very easy: the user asks Wardiam what to do when faced with a problem or shares a situation that has occurred, and the tool will inform them of their available options depending on the case and the actions they can take.