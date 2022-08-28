Temperatures in the mountain range have increased by one and a half degrees since 1994 The results in an exhibition in Bard

Since 1993, the surveillance body of the Gran Paradiso national park has collaborated with the Italian glaciological committee in the monitoring and frontal measurements of most glaciers. The almost thirty-year historical series of observations highlights the unstoppable retreat of all the glacial fronts measured, with an average of -12.8 m / year since 1993 (-13.1 m in 2021).

The survey has become an exhibition at the Forte di Bard, open until 13 November, entitled “The Gran Paradiso: photographic and scientific research”. In the Gran Paradiso massif there are more than 60 glaciers covering an area of ​​about 29 square km, three quarters of which on the Valle d’Aosta side. These environments are also affected by global warming. A climatological analysis conducted by Luca Mercalli and collaborators shows how temperatures in the Gran Paradiso Group have increased by 1.5 ° C from 1994 onwards, equal to a shift in the climatic bands of almost 300 meters upwards. Glaciers respond to this alteration of the climate by retreating and losing volume, phenomena perceptible to the naked eye, with photographic comparisons and thanks to the historical series of measurements taken on the ground.

A special surveillance is the Ciardoney glacier, in the Orco valley. After the first observations in the 1970s, it has been monitored by the Italian Meteorological Society since 1986 for frontal variations, and since 1992 for the mass balance. The front has retreated about 350 m since 1986 and 500 m since 1971. The latest survey is alarming: in one year, it has lost 23 meters, a balance never so negative in 31 years.


