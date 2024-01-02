Home » Warmly celebrate the New Year with a newly decorated classroom in Jishishan, Gansu – China News Service
Warmly celebrate the New Year with a newly decorated classroom in Jishishan, Gansu – China News Service

Children in Earthquake-Stricken Areas Celebrate New Year in Newly Built Classrooms

On the first day of the New Year, children in the earthquake-stricken areas of Jishishan County, Gansu Province, came together to celebrate in their newly built wooden classrooms. Led by their teachers, the students at Chunlei Primary School of Gaoli Baoanzu in Liuji Township took the initiative to decorate their classrooms with balloons, lanterns, paintings, and stickers.

When asked about the decorations, Ma Rui, a student at Chunlei Primary School, said, “Because it is very warm and beautiful.” The new classrooms were built to replace the old, dilapidated building that was damaged in the earthquake, providing the children with a safe and welcoming learning environment.

In addition to the new classrooms, the schools are also equipped with book corners, Wi-Fi signals, and various teaching tools. Teachers in the Volunteer Education Group are providing the children with handicraft classes, music classes, art classes, and psychological counseling to bring joy and support to the children after the disaster.

The earthquake damaged many school buildings in Jishishan County, prompting the local government to urgently coordinate the construction of prefabricated classrooms. All 1,217 educational prefabricated rooms in 57 schools in the county have now been completed and put into use, providing safe and conducive learning spaces for the children in the area.

As the children in the earthquake-stricken areas continue to recover and rebuild, the new classrooms symbolize hope, resilience, and a fresh start for the community.

Source: CCTV News Client.

