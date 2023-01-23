On New Year’s Eve, many medical staff are still sticking to their jobs, protecting lives and welcoming new students. A reporter from the main station came to Xuanwu Hospital of Capital Medical University and recorded the warm stories in the ward.

The 9th floor of the ward building of Xuanwu Hospital is the first ward of the Geriatric Medicine (Comprehensive) Department. The medical staff arranged blessing characters, garlands, window grilles, rabbit dolls, etc. to add a new year flavor. At five or six o’clock in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve, the nurses and the catering staff of the Nutrition and Diet Department delivered dumplings and rabbit dolls to the elderly in the ward, chatted with them, and sent New Year blessings to them.

Nurse Kuina and her colleague Song Luyao were on the night shift on New Year’s Eve, from 6:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on the first day of the new year. During these seven and a half hours, a total of 23 elderly patients on the 9th floor of the ward building had to be taken care of.

Kui Na, a nurse in Ward 1 of the Geriatric Medicine (Comprehensive) Department of Xuanwu Hospital: We have to go around the ward every hour to check the patient’s condition, the condition of various pipelines, patrol, and treat the patient at night. There are also nursing care and some oral medicines, as well as anti-inflammatory medicines at 8 o’clock and 11 o’clock, medicines for asthma, nebulized inhalation treatments, and evening care for patients.

Patient: For our health, they gave up their rest day and came to spend the Spring Festival with us, so I am very happy. We doctors, nurses, they are indeed our loveliest people.

In the maternity ward of Xuanwu Hospital, 20 pregnant women and 18 newborn babies lived on New Year’s Eve. The medical staff also made a small meaningful gift for the mother who just gave birth, as a special commemoration of the child’s first New Year’s Eve.

Zhang Xinhong, Deputy Chief Physician of Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Xuanwu Hospital: Today happens to be New Year’s Eve, so I’ll give you a small gift, little rabbit, they will give your baby a small footprint later, so you can take it home.

Shen Xiaguang, Attending Physician of Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Xuanwu Hospital: This is the window grille we usually put on. We thought of it ourselves, and it can be a souvenir for you and your baby. Every time I think about it, I can remember this special Spring Festival, with the baby’s small footprints on it.

Maternity: Thank you everyone.

Next to the maternity ward is the waiting room and the delivery room. On New Year’s Eve, five pregnant women were waiting here. Midwives help them relieve pain, provide prenatal counseling, and cheer for them.

Wang Ziyi, a midwife at Xuanwu Hospital: Do you still feel pain in your stomach?

Pregnant woman: After taking labor analgesia just now, it is much better, and there is no pain at all.

Midwife Wang Ziyi of Xuanwu Hospital: If you have contractions now, if you really feel pain, you can also use breathing methods, that is, when you are in pain, take a deep breath and exhale slowly, which can also relieve contractions. If you still feel a little uncomfortable afterwards, we can also do a yoga ball to relieve it later.

At three o’clock in the morning on the first day of the new year, the pregnant woman successfully gave birth to Xuanwu Hospital’s first bunny, a girl, weighing 8 catties.

Shen Xiaguang, Attending Physician of Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Xuanwu Hospital: Everyone was very excited to pick up the first baby rabbit. On New Year’s Eve, I think everyone is eager to go home, and it is the same for me. In the afternoon, our child called me and said, Mom, won’t you come back and have dinner with us? I said, you are at home with grandparents or grandparents, and dad. But my mother is with those babies in the hospital. In addition to protecting you, mother also has to protect other babies.

