Warnemünde Week: Strong wind causes further cancellations > – News

Status: 07/03/2023 3:07 p.m

The 85th Warnemünde Week is entering its third day today. The organizers are currently struggling with unfavorable weather conditions. Among other things, the start of the “Rund Bornholm” regatta, which was planned for today, had to be postponed.

According to competition director Peter Ramcke, wind speeds of more than 80 kilometers per hour as well as high waves and possible thunderstorms over the Danish Baltic Sea make a start impossible. The crews of the 38 yachts are now expected to set off on the approximately 450-kilometer course tomorrow at noon, weather permitting. The decision was welcomed by all crews.

Decision on races at noon

Things are not looking good for the other boat classes either. For the second day in a row, the regatta plan has been slowed down by the strong wind. The competition management decided shortly before noon whether races on the coast could still be held today. Accordingly, the boat classes ILCA 4 and the two-man boats 470 cannot start because of the wind. The European Cup in classes ILCA 6 and 7, on the other hand, runs up to and including tomorrow.

Successful start – extensive program until Sunday

The 85th edition of the Warnemünde Week started at the weekend with the traditional parade “Niege Ümgang” and sailing regattas on the Baltic Sea. Until Sunday it’s all about top performance in sailing. There is also an extensive supporting program on land with culture, music and fun. Around 650 sailors from all over the world make the event one of the largest regattas in Germany. A summer festival completes the water program on land.

Strolling mile on the promenade

During the nine days, the stage in the Kurhaus garden becomes the focal point of the summer festival, which also extends over the beach promenade and the Alter Strom. The strolling mile on the promenade has been open since Friday and invites you to stroll. On July 7th, 8th and 9th, films will be shown from 8 p.m. on the middle pier, for which the guests could vote in advance. The films “Triangle of Sadness”, “Seawolves – A Throw for Eternity” and “Top Gun: Maveric” will be presented.

25th Dragon Boat Festival

This takes place at the southern end of the Alter Strom on July 8th and 9th 25th Warnemünde Dragon Boat Festivalinstead of. Up to 70 opposing teams, each with 20 paddlers from Germany and abroad, compete against each other here in fun sports up to professional teams. On a track of 280 meters there are spectacular races almost every minute. Thrilling acts provide entertainment during the breaks in the race.

Beach rugby tournament

On Saturday, July 8th at 10 a.m., the fight for the crown of German beach rugby will take place on Warnemünde beach. This has been happening since 2019 Beach Rugby Tournament in the SportBeachArena. A total of eight men’s and eight women’s teams will compete against each other.

Sunday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Beach Lacrosse Tournament

The fight for the coveted victory of the only beach lacrosse tournament in Germany is entering the next round. Players travel from all over the country to breathe in the fresh Baltic Sea air while pursuing their passion. Beach-Lacrosse is played with teams of 4 players on a 15 by 15 meter field.

Saturday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

NDR on site

Every day, the reporters from the NDR Ostseestudio Rostock report on the Warnemünde Week. The regional news of the Ostseestudio is also produced there. On Thursday, Nordmagazin broadcasts live from the Warnemünde lighthouse at 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Because this year not only the sailing event itself is celebrating its 85th edition – the lighthouse of the Baltic Sea resort is also 125 years old. For this reason, Nordmagazin presenter Thilo Tautz reports live from Warnemünde Week on Thursday.

And NDR 1 Radio MV also broadcasts live from Warnemünde Beach. On Saturday, July 8th, “Wochenend und Angerstein” has reserved a place in the Walbar on the beach below the Teepot. Marc Angerstein then broadcasts live from the hammock right next to the beach arena.

After a canceled and a slimmed down event, the sailing event was broader again this year. more

Type: Festival Date: 07/01/2023, 09:00 End: 07/09/2023 Place: Rostock Warnemünde

Road at the lighthouse

18119 Rostock Phone: 0381/ 52340 Email: warnemu[email protected] Price: free of charge Enter in my calendar

This topic in the program:

North Magazine | 07/03/2023 | 10:00 a.m

