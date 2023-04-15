Home » Warner Bros. Discovery Starts Production on “Harry Potter” Series
Warner Bros. Discovery Starts Production on “Harry Potter” Series

Warner Bros. Discovery Starts Production on “Harry Potter” Series

Los Angeles (USA)).- The media and entertainment conglomerate Warner Bros Discovery confirmed this Wednesday that it is working on the creation of a television series based on the books by “Harry Potter” to be released on its new platform, Max.

The author of the books, JK Rowling, will be the executive producer of this series that aims to tell in a completely new version, but faithful to the original story, the adventures of the young wizard and his friends.

“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it’s clear there is an enduring love and thirst for the wizarding world,” Casey Bloys, president of HBO and Max, said in a statement. Content, who added that the series “will delve into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy all these years.”

The announcement of the series is known on the same day that the merger of the entertainment platforms of Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO Max and Discovery +) has been reported in a new one called “Max”, where the program will be broadcast one time is ready.

The series will base each season on a book by Rowling, and is expected to last a decade: “it will be produced with the same epic artistry, love and care for which this global franchise is known,” the statement deepens.

It will also have a new cast, thus replacing the actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who gave life to the iconic main characters in 2001 that marked entire generations.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I look forward to being a part of this new adaptation that will allow for a degree of depth and detail that only a long-running television series offers,” he said. JK Rowling.

In addition to “Harry Potter”, the company also announced that they are working on other projects linked to two famous sagas such as «The Knight of the seven kingdoms: The Hedge Knight» o la precuela de «Game of Thrones», con George R.R. Martin como productor. EFE

