The director of the National Civil Protection System, Luis Amaya, reported this Saturday that due to the increase in the degassing of the Chaparrastique volcano in the department of San Miguel, a “Warning” has been issued for the municipalities of Chinameca, San Jorge, San Miguel, El Transit and San Rafael Oriente.

Faced with this situation, they have installed a command post together with other institutions to act in any emergency as soon as possible. In addition, efforts have been coordinated with the Departmental Governors of San Miguel, Usulután, La Unión and Morazán, in order to provide spaces that can be used as preventive shelters.

They also recalled that agricultural, grazing and tourist activities within a two-kilometer radius of the crater are suspended.

“The call is made mainly to the inhabitants of the surroundings of the volcano, to always remain vigilant in the face of any change in the activity of this phenomenon”Amaya said.

Finally, the population was called to stay informed through the indicated institutions and avoid rumors.