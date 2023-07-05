Warning Issued for Flooding of Small and Medium-Sized Rivers in Chongqing Municipality

Chongqing Issues Warning on Risk of Flooding in Small and Medium-Sized Rivers

The Chongqing Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau and the Chongqing Municipal Meteorological Bureau have jointly issued a warning about the risk of flooding in small and medium-sized rivers. The warning, issued at 17:00 on July 5, 2023, states that from 02:00 on July 6 to 08:00 on July 08, several rivers in 23 districts and counties are at risk of flooding.

The relevant districts and counties have been urged to strengthen their on-duty duty and closely monitor changes in water and rain conditions. Preventive measures are also being emphasized to minimize the risk of any potential flooding.

According to the warning, some areas are considered to be at higher risk than others. Kaizhou District, Yunyang County, Fengjie County, and Wuxi County are classified as high-risk areas. Banan District, Jiangjin District, Qijiang District, Wansheng Economic Development Zone, Nanchuan District, Dianjiang County, Fuling District, Zhongxian County, Liangping District, Wanzhou District, and Wulong District are categorized as higher-risk areas.

Furthermore, Changshou District, Fengdu County, Chengkou County, Wushan County, Pengshui County, Shizhu County, Qianjiang District, and Youyang County are considered to have certain risks associated with flooding.

A table included in the warning highlights the rivers at risk of flooding. It provides a color-coded classification to describe the extent of the risk. Blue signifies a certain risk, indicating an increase of 1~3m without exceeding the warning level. Yellow represents a higher risk, with an increase of 3-5m, still within the warning level. Orange denotes a high risk, where the increase is 5-8m or exceeds the warning level. Lastly, red indicates a very high risk, indicating an increase of more than 8m or exceeding the guaranteed water level.

The issuance of this warning aims to ensure the safety of residents and property in the affected areas. The local authorities are taking necessary precautions and conducting preventive work to mitigate the potential impact of flooding. Individuals living near these rivers are advised to stay alert and follow any instructions or guidelines provided by the authorities to ensure their safety.

