The General Directorate of Civil Protection issued a warning this Friday to the municipalities of San Miguel, Chinameca, San Jorge, El Tránsito and San Rafael Oriente, due to the increase in the degassing of the Chaparrastique volcano.

«The San Miguel volcano is the most active in the country. The emission of gases of magmatic origin is continuous, in the seismicity records, in the last 24 hours a slight decrease in the activity related to the passage of gases from the interior of the volcano is observed. However, periods of degassing and explosions accompanied by ash are still probable,” reported Civil Protection.

Despite this, the authorities made a couple of recommendations to the population, including:

Do not carry out tourist activities on the volcano, as the increase in this activity can be sudden.

Consult the official information and abide by the indications of the authorities of the National Civil Protection System, who remain in constant monitoring of the volcano’s activity.

Maintain the security perimeter of a 3 kilometer radius from the central crater of the volcano.

Be vigilant against any indicator of gas emanation and, if necessary, use a mask to prevent respiratory diseases, mainly for the residents of the municipalities of San Jorge, Chinameca, San Miguel, El Tránsito and San Rafael Oriente.

Caution in agricultural and/or commercial activities that are close to the crater. Likewise, take the measures they deem appropriate for the protection of crops and livestock.

It is suggested to the Ministry of Education to maintain the suspension of academic activities in the municipalities of San Miguel, San Jorge, San Rafael Oriente, Chinameca and El Tránsito.