Iranian Oil Minister Cevad Ovci made a statement regarding the Aras Gas Field in the capital Tehran. In his statement on the problems in the common gas field, Ovci said, “Iran always supports the amicable settlement of border and maritime issues with its neighbors.” said. Expressing that they have always adopted the way of negotiation and mutual understanding on the operation of common oil and gas fields, Ovci said that his country’s research […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook