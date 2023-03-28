Food labeling and advertising continue to be the focus of warnings – more and more warnings have been given, among other things, because of the lack of basic prices. Copyright was primarily about text and image theft. The brand warnings remain at a consistently high level in March.

Warnings from competition law

The competition law dealt with the following topics, among others:

Health-related advertising: “Fatburner/Detox”

Biocidal products: Missing warning

Missing basic prices / missing list of ingredients / missing information on the food business operator

Kitchen knives: Misleading indications of origin

Instantaneous water heater: Missing installation information You can find more information on the warning points mentioned above here.

Misleading designation: jam / advertising: BIO / missing information food business Further information on the aforementioned warning point can be found here.

Misleading: commercial instead of private

Rucksack: Achievement protection under competition law

Health Advertisement: Barley Grass Extract

Packaging law: lack of registration Further information on the aforementioned warning points can be found here.

– Prohibited email promotions Further information on the aforementioned warning point can be found here.

Warnings from trademark law

One would almost like to say that the trademark warning is the new warning under competition law. In any case, the warning level in trademark law has been high for some time – this month it was about the following brands:

– “SPINNING” Further information on the warning of the aforementioned brand can be found here.

– “Don’t get angry” Further information on the warnings of the aforementioned brand can be found here.

Further information on the warning of the aforementioned brands can be found here.

Other warnings

Otherwise there were a few copyright warning in connection with image and text theft.

You can find more information about this here and here.

