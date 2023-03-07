Low-hanging fruits are seductive (and sometimes dangerous)

In order to accompany agile transformation or change processes, companies like to use external advice. After a brief inventory of the organization by the external consultants (“actual analysis”), the list of shortcomings follows: The agile mindset is not well enough trained, teams are not sufficiently cross-functional, product owners are just instantaneous heaters, the developers maintain the boards not consistent, the process lacks transparency, Scrum Masters are too inexperienced to solve the problems “correctly” (otherwise there wouldn’t be so many obvious problems). And so on.

Are you familiar with that? It’s a bit like playing bingo or card reading on AstroTV: anyone can do it. In other words, the trick is not to uncover the problem areas by means of an actual analysis and to impress them with finding support after just one day. Basically, this is not new information for most employees and team members of the organization. Much more exciting, however, is the question of what has already been done to fix the “problems” and what important clues are hidden in their continued existence.

Frederick Meseck is her in his lecture on the past eleventh Tools4AgileTeams conference pursued. In the session, he showed how external and internal stakeholders can accompany agile changes with the right attitude.

“Low hanging fruits” in agile transformations are seductive. They suggest that quick successes can be achieved in a short time. But this does not apply to all fruits. Because there are good reasons why (despite lengthy agile change projects) the tastiest fruits stubbornly stick to the “tree of organization”.

Here is the video of the lecture in which Frederick sheds light on this aspect in agile transformations:

