Warning strike – Again cancellations and delays at several airports

Warning strike – Again cancellations and delays at several airports

Due to new warning strikes by the Verdi union, there are again cancellations and delays at several airports. In Hamburg and Hanover, the walkout started last night. Bremen and the capital’s airport Berlin-Brandenburg followed during the night. Airports advised travelers to check flight status with their airline.

13.03.2023

Verdi has called for new warning strikes at airports. (picture alliance / Shotshop / KH Spremberg)

According to the airport association ADV, around 45,000 passengers are directly affected. In addition, Verdi has called for strikes in several cities in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The background to this is the collective bargaining for employees in the public sector, as well as for employees in ground handling services and employees in aviation security.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 13, 2023.

