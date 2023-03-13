Verdi has called for new warning strikes at airports. (picture alliance / Shotshop / KH Spremberg)

According to the airport association ADV, around 45,000 passengers are directly affected. In addition, Verdi has called for strikes in several cities in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The background to this is the collective bargaining for employees in the public sector, as well as for employees in ground handling services and employees in aviation security.

