Warning strike at Regiobus in Hanover today | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 04.05.2023 00:01

Buses are canceled or delayed on numerous routes. (theme image)

Passengers in the Hanover region have to be prepared for problems in local transport again today. The trade union ver.di has once again called on the employees of the Regiobus company to go on an all-day warning strike. Buses are canceled or delayed on numerous routes. According to Regiobus, the sprintH lines from the Hanover area will no longer be used. According to ver.di, the employees are gathering today at the depot in Burgdorf. As part of the railway collective agreement, the union is demanding, among other things, 550 euros more money per month for a period of twelve months. A round of talks last week remained without result.

