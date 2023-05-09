Warning strike by doctors: Six municipal hospitals in North Rhine-Westphalia affected – Ruhr area – news

The warning strikes at communal clinics in NRW go on. The Marburger Bund trade union assumes that 1,000 doctors in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate want to stop working today. Many want to go to a nationwide central rally in Frankfurt, which starts at noon. But some are also protesting in their hometown. In Neuss, for example, 100 employees want to meet in front of a municipal hospital.

Six clinics in NRW affected

In North Rhine-Westphalia, hospitals in Bad Oynhausen, Detmold, Bielefeld, Gelsenkirchen, Marl and Neuss are affected. The doctors in the clinics want to draw attention to their demands. They are demanding retrospective compensation for inflation and a linear increase in salaries by 2.5 percent. The association of municipal employers’ associations has so far rejected this as excessive – without submitting its own offer.