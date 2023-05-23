Warning strike in retail in SH – effects unclear | > – News

Status: 05/23/2023 5:19 p.m The trade union ver.di has announced a central warning strike for retailers in the north for tomorrow. Scene of the strike rally is Schleswig-Holstein. What stores might remain is unclear.

The warning strike in the north German retail sector affects Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania. The central strike rally is in Like planned. A demonstration train is to start at 11 a.m. at the main train station in the state capital. According to ver.di, there will be a rally at around 12 p.m. on the Rathausplatz. Employees from the entire ver.di-Nord area are expected.

Collective bargaining: Offer from employers not sufficient

More than 125,000 people work in retail in Schleswig-Holstein. They demand more wages, because according to the union, that’s what it is Employers’ offer in the first round of collective bargaining not enough – that’s only 1.6 percent. According to ver.di, the last wage and salary increase was in April 2022 – it was 1.7 percent more money.

The union is demanding an increase in wages of EUR 2.50 per hour, but at least an hourly wage of EUR 13.50 for all retail workers. Apprentices should receive a monthly salary of 250 euros more, according to the demand.

First warning strikes in retail last week

In Hamburg it is already that third announced strike day. On Friday and Saturday of last week, large grocery stores such as Rewe, Netto or Kaufland, as well as a furniture store and some fashion chains, were on strike.

Further information Today there is another strike in retail in the Hanseatic city. For example, branches of the grocery chains Netto, Rewe and Kaufland are affected.

more See also Another strike at the Helios Clinic in Erfurt: rally in the city center

The employers already submitted a counter-offer in the first wage round. But that’s not enough for Ver.di.

more