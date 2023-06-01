Home » Warning strike in the Edeka central warehouse – empty shelves in supermarkets? | > – News – Lower Saxony
News

Warning strike in the Edeka central warehouse – empty shelves in supermarkets? | > – News – Lower Saxony

by admin
Warning strike in the Edeka central warehouse – empty shelves in supermarkets? | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 06/01/2023 10:51 a.m


Ver.di employees in Lauenau are demanding more money in the cooperative wholesale trade. (theme picture)

The Edeka central warehouse in Lauenau (Schaumburg district) has been on strike since Thursday morning. The background is the collective bargaining conflict in the cooperative wholesale trade. According to the trade union ver.di, Edeka increased sales last year to 66 billion euros and is one of the largest private employers in Germany. Ver.di demands 13 percent more wages, or at least 400 euros more for each employee. Employers offered higher salaries of initially 4 percent and then again of 2.1 percent. The union has announced that the 24-hour warning strike in the central warehouse could result in empty shelves in the supermarkets.

Anytime to listen

The town hall at the Maschsee. © NDR Photo: Julius Matuschik

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony.
8 Min

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Hanover | 06/01/2023 | 8:30 a.m

NDR Logo

See also  Compliment leads to brutal attack - two men injured

You may also like

Man is caught with drugs at Mannheim main...

Some 80 injured after violent protests in Kosovo

They deliver in Cesar farms for dairy productivity

Sevilla seven times European champion, beat Roma

They threw an explosive device against a businessman’s...

Shaanxi Province’s “Safety Production Month” campaign launched in...

Arc Browser for macOS: Adapt websites to your...

Today they make official the date for the...

Ana del Castillo was trapped in the middle...

Unique archeological find in Thorikos

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy