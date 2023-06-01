Warning strike in the Edeka central warehouse – empty shelves in supermarkets? | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 06/01/2023 10:51 a.m

The Edeka central warehouse in Lauenau (Schaumburg district) has been on strike since Thursday morning. The background is the collective bargaining conflict in the cooperative wholesale trade. According to the trade union ver.di, Edeka increased sales last year to 66 billion euros and is one of the largest private employers in Germany. Ver.di demands 13 percent more wages, or at least 400 euros more for each employee. Employers offered higher salaries of initially 4 percent and then again of 2.1 percent. The union has announced that the 24-hour warning strike in the central warehouse could result in empty shelves in the supermarkets.

