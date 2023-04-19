Warning strike on Friday: Bahn stops long-distance traffic until 1 p.m > – News

Status: 04/19/2023 1:00 p.m Travelers have to be prepared for massive disruptions again. The railway and transport union (EVG) has announced a nationwide strike of several hours for Friday. Hamburg Airport will also be on strike tomorrow and on Friday.

The railway employees should stop working on Friday morning between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. in all companies where negotiations are taking place, as the EVG union announced on Wednesday morning. The railway then announced that it would completely stop long-distance traffic from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that, rail traffic is to be gradually resumed, but the consequences of the strike could last into the early evening. DB regional traffic is largely canceled in the morning.

To justify the warning strike, the EVG criticized employers’ “refusal attitude” in collective bargaining and a lack of appreciation. “We are sending a clear signal that we don’t want to hit the passengers, but the companies, by calling for a temporary warning strike in the early hours this time,” said EVG board member Cosima Ingenschay.

Bahn: EVG relies only on riots

Deutsche Bahn condemned the announced strike as “completely useless and unnecessary”. Friday is the busiest day of the week, and the warning strike is hitting many commuters “particularly hard,” explained DB HR Director Martin Seiler. The EVG have “completely lost measure and middle” and rely “only on riots”. The railway is expecting significant restrictions. “Everyone who can reschedule should do so,” said Sailer. Deutsche Bahn will “provide as much goodwill as possible” for travelers.

Railway union demands at least 650 euros more wages

The EVG demands at least 650 euros more wages per month for a period of one year or twelve percent more for the upper income earners. The union is currently negotiating in the second round with around 50 railway companies.

Today the union meets with the company Transdev, the parent company of NordWestBahn and Nord-Ostsee-Bahn, among others. The next meeting with Deutsche Bahn is scheduled for April 25th. Collective bargaining affects a good 180,000 of the approximately 230,000 employees there.

Nationwide warning strike already at the end of March

The EVG had already organized a first warning strike at the end of March together with the trade union ver.di. At that time, not only regional and long-distance rail transport but also air and water transport came to a standstill.

The railway’s offer is insufficient – EVG wants to increase the pressure

In the meantime, there is an arbitration award in the public service, which Deutsche Bahn also wants to use as a guide. Wage increases totaling more than ten percent were suggested. The arbitrators proposed a tax-free inflation adjustment payment of 3,000 euros to be paid in several installments until February 2024, with an initial payment in June 2023.

The EVG had rejected this at the weekend as insufficient. In the short term, more pressure must now be exerted on employers “who still think they can ignore the demands of the employees”.

There is also a strike at Hamburg Airport

The union ver.di also announced new work stoppages for Thursday and Friday. At the airports Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn, employees in the aviation security area, in passenger control, personnel and goods control and in the service areas have been called to a two-day warning strike.

In Hamburg alone, 80,000 passengers are affected. All departures on Thursday and Friday were canceled, arrivals should be possible. TheThe last strike by the control staff about a month ago had lasted 24 hours.

According to its own statements, the EVG did not coordinate with ver.di before the renewed warning strike. “We didn’t do that, there’s no voting this time,” said EVG collective bargaining board member Kristian Loroch. It was a coincidence that there was another strike in air and rail traffic at the same time on Friday.

