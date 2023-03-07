Tuesday: In Chemnitz, local public transport was on strike across the board on Tuesday. According to Verdi district manager Daniel Herold, the city administration, the job center and the employment agency as well as the Sparkasse in Chemnitz were also affected. There are also various administrative offices in the districts of Central Saxony and the Ore Mountains. There are also strikes in the Bundeswehr and in the fire brigade in Weißwasser.

For the regions of Zwickau, Plauen, Meißen, Pirna and Freital as well as in Borna, Schkeuditz, Taucha, Zittau, Bautzen, Görlitz and other places in East Saxony, Verdi had also announced walkouts, for example in savings banks, job centers, in individual daycare centers, after-school care centers and sports facilities.