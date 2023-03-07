Status: 07.03.2023 00:00 In the course of the collective bargaining dispute in the public sector, there will also be warning strikes in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania from 6 a.m. today. The trade union ver.di has called on employees in 40 daycare centers and four after-school care centers in Schwerin and in the Northwest Mecklenburg and Ludwigslust-Parchim districts to walk out.

According to the union, both municipal institutions and institutions of institutions that have adopted the collective agreement of the public service or are based on it are affected. That is why the German Red Cross (DRK), Arbeiterwohlfahrt (AWO) and Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (ASB) called for the all-day warning strike in daycare centers. A protest march through Schwerin and a rally with Ver.di national chairman Frank Werneke are planned for the morning.

ver.di demands 10.5 percent more salary

With the actions, the union wants to increase the pressure in the ongoing collective bargaining for the public sector. In the past few weeks there have been repeated warning strikes in the public sector, including in the north-east. Ver.di is calling for a 10.5 percent increase in wages for federal and local employees in the forthcoming collective bargaining round, but at least 500 euros more per month for a period of twelve months. There had been no rapprochement in the first two rounds of negotiations. The next round of collective bargaining will take place on 28/29. March in Potsdam.

Further information Several hundred employees and civil servants in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania took part in warning strikes in Schwerin and Rostock today. more