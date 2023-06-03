Warning strikes in the ticker: Union announces warning strikes at Bahlsen

union resigns warning strikes at Bahlsen

Saturday, June 03, 3:30 p.m.: In the collective bargaining dispute in the confectionery industry, the Food, Pleasure and Restaurant Union (NGG) has announced warning strikes at the luxury goods manufacturer Bahlsen in Varel (Friesland district). According to the Oldenburg NGG managing director Matthias Brümmer on Saturday, work in the Varel plant is to be stopped on Monday morning with the start of the early shift. There, 247 employees make biscuits.

“There is no crisis in the confectionery industry, only sales records,” said Brümmer. The employees wanted their fair share of this. Because of the record prices in the supermarkets, skyrocketing rents and fuel prices, the financial worries are huge.

The union NGG is currently negotiating with the Federal Association of the Confectionery Industry about higher wages for the approximately 60,000 employees in the industry. According to their own statements, the union wants to increase the pressure with a Germany-wide warning strike after two unsuccessful rounds of negotiations. Around 50 companies are to be struck across Germany in June.

The employer offer so far provides for wages to be increased by 3.8 percent in 2023 and by 2.9 percent in 2024. That does not do justice to the precarious situation of many employees, criticized Brümmer.

The union demands 500 euros more per month in the lower wage groups, 400 euros more in the other groups, and 200 euros more per month for trainees.

EVG: threat of strike suspended for the time being – talks with the railways earlier this week

7:41 p.m.: The railway and transport union (EVG) has suspended its threat to strike for the time being. The Deutsche Bahn have agreed to talks in small groups at the beginning of next week, a union spokesman told the AFP news agency on Friday. Until then there will be no strikes, but the preparations for a possible labor dispute “are continuing”.

The EVG had announced further warning strikes on Wednesday without initially naming a date. She named next Monday as the earliest possible date. On Thursday evening, according to her own statements, she then sent a short-term invitation to talks to the railway’s negotiators, which, according to the EVG spokesman, accepted.

The railway had initially rejected further negotiations and the submission of a new offer, citing the attitude of the union. The EVG stubbornly insists on its original requirements and is not willing to compromise, said HR Director Martin Seiler. Negotiations are “pointless”.

The union spokesman rejected this representation. It was completely clear that the initial demand in the collective bargaining would not ultimately correspond to the result. But more movement is needed in terms of salary, especially for those on lower incomes.

The EVG has so far demanded twelve percent more wages for all employees and at least 650 euros more for a twelve-month term. The lower income groups would benefit from such a minimum increase. The railway has so far offered a purely percentage increase of twelve percent for lower, ten percent for middle and eight percent for higher incomes as well as a tax-free inflation adjustment of a total of 2850 euros.

The EVG is also particularly upset by the offered term of 24 months in the Deutsche Bahn offer. She insists on a term of twelve months.

Warning strikes in Bavarian retail continue

06.40 a.m.: The Verdi services union has again called for warning strikes in Bavarian retail this Friday. Employees of H&M in Augsburg, Donauwörth, Erlangen, Munich, Nuremberg and Rosenheim, of Kaufland in Erding, Geretsried, Moosburg and Munich, of Lidl in Bamberg, Massimo Dutti in Munich, Media Markt in Rosenheim and individual Rewe branches in Munich are called upon .

According to Verdi, there are also the Rewe central warehouses in Buttenheim and Eitting as well as Zara in Munich. Individual companies have been on strike for several days, the union said.

Collective bargaining in the Bavarian retail trade will continue on June 13th, in Bavarian wholesale and foreign trade on June 16th. Verdi is demanding, among other things, 2.50 euros more per hour for retail and mail order and an increase of 13 percent in wholesale and foreign trade.

Strikes hamper air traffic in France on Tuesday

Friday, June 02, 2023 at 06:37: Strikes against the long-decided pension reform in France lead to restrictions in air traffic on Tuesday. The Civil Aviation Authority announced on Thursday that it ordered airlines to reduce their take-offs and landings at Paris Orly Airport by a third. Air traffic is to be reduced by 20 percent at the airports in Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes.

The retirement age in France will gradually increase from 62 to 64 years. Against the reform, which came into force in mid-April and will take effect from September, there may be protests and strikes for the last time on Tuesday. Air traffic controllers also want to go on strike that day.

No more strikes to be expected in the University Medicine Mainz

Thursday, June 1, 07:20: During the collective bargaining at the University Medical Center in Mainz, there was an agreement on Wednesday. “Further strikes are therefore not planned,” said a spokesman for the Verdi union. A result was achieved that the Verdi members could now vote on by the end of June. “Our collective bargaining committee recommends accepting the result,” said the spokesman. More than 7000 non-medical employees of the university medicine are affected by the negotiations.

New in the package is an inflation compensation premium for this year in the amount of 3000 euros net, which is to be paid out in two tranches. In addition, it is planned to increase wages by 200 euros plus two percent per month from January 1, 2024. From August 1, 2024 there should be another four percent more, said the Verdi spokesman. “We are pleased that we were able to reach a good result at the negotiating table.”

Before the negotiations on Wednesday, further possible strikes had been in the room. At the beginning of May, the non-medical employees of the largest hospital in Rhineland-Palatinate went on a warning strike lasting several days. Negotiations began on March 22nd.

Bahn rejects further negotiations with EVG for the time being

Wednesday, May 31, 4:49 am: After the rejection of Deutsche Bahn’s latest offer by the railway and transport union (EVG), the company initially rejected further collective bargaining. “It’s pointless at the moment because the ECG doesn’t move a millimeter,” explained DB HR Director Martin Seiler on Wednesday night. The flat-rate rejection of the third, again greatly improved DB offer by the EVG is “incomprehensible”.

The EVG does not show any concessions and does not propose any solutions, but “simply stubbornly insists on its initial demands”, criticized Seiler. The railway now wants to comprehensively assess the overall situation and discuss further steps in the responsible committees, he announced.

The chief negotiator of the EVG, Kristian Loroch, declared on Tuesday evening that essential points of the union demands were “still not fulfilled”. He called on the railways “urgently” to “realign their offer immediately” and “to negotiate further with us immediately”. This is possible from Wednesday.

Negotiations should be in the interest of the railways, “because as long as we sit at the negotiating table, there will be no strikes,” emphasized Loroch on Tuesday. The EVG had already twice called for a strike in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute. She then called for a 50-hour warning strike for mid-May. After a settlement with the railways was reached before the labor court in Frankfurt am Main, she suspended the walkout for the time being and both sides entered into negotiations again.

The railways had presented a new offer on Thursday, which provides for wage increases of up to twelve percent, which should start this year.

Seiler accused the EVG of “putting everyone in a difficult position with the rejection”. “For the time being, the employees are not getting the wage increase they are urgently waiting for. And the travelers and the company have to continue to deal with a completely unresolved situation.” DB has already submitted three offers, twice hit hard and always moved towards EVG, he explained.

Collective bargaining dispute: EVG rejects Deutsche Bahn’s latest offer as “insufficient”.

10:46 p.m.: The EVG union has rejected Deutsche Bahn’s latest offer in the collective bargaining dispute as “insufficient”, but wants to continue negotiations. “Essential points of our demands have still not been met. DB AG is urgently requested to realign its offer immediately, ”said the negotiator of the railway and transport union (EVG), Kristian Loroch, on Tuesday evening. He called on Deutsche Bahn to “negotiate with us immediately”. This is possible from Wednesday.

“What is currently on the table is socially unfair,” explained Loroch. The planned percentage scale disadvantages “particularly the lower wage groups, for which we want to get significantly more out this time”. The railways had presented a new offer on Thursday, which provides for wage increases of up to twelve percent, which should start this year.

Negotiations should be in the interest of the railways, “because as long as we sit at the negotiating table, there will be no strikes,” emphasized Loroch on Tuesday. The EVG had already twice called for a strike in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute. She then called for a 50-hour warning strike for mid-May. After a settlement with the railways was reached before the labor court in Frankfurt am Main, she suspended the walkout for the time being and both sides entered into negotiations again.

