Home News Warning strikes: Many daycare centers in NRW remained closed – news
News

Warning strikes: Many daycare centers in NRW remained closed – news

by admin
Warning strikes: Many daycare centers in NRW remained closed – news

The warning strikes in the public sector will also be felt in NRW on Thursday. After municipal daycare centers and social institutions were particularly affected on Wednesday, the strikes are now affecting the waste disposal companies. According to the Verdi union, warning strikes are planned until Saturday in a whole series of cities with a focus on the Ruhr area and Rhineland – including in Dortmund, Hamm, Duisburg, Essen, Mülheim, Oberhausen, Bochum, Düsseldorf, Solingen and Remscheid.

According to the trade union, the local transport company DSW21 in Dortmund will also be on strike on Thursday. “The strike measures will completely shut down public transport with buses and trains in Dortmund“, explained the company. For passengers, this means that all light rail and bus lines do not run. This applies from the start of operations at 3.30 a.m. to the end of operations at around 1.30 a.m. on Friday.

See also  Feltre, three girls from one hundred to the Canossian institute, applied sciences

You may also like

Bachelor 2023 – who is out? (Episode 2)

The fight for equality continues – breaking latest...

With Safeguard Plans, Meta protects its cultural manifestations...

Beijing Zoo will send veterinarians and breeders to...

Proceedings against HSV professional Jatta finally stopped

Open Startup (OST) continues its three-year chapter in...

The 8M marches in Bogotá in pictures

“Mein Vaterland” von Bedrich Smetana

EPST: Father Doxa college sealed – Capsud.net

They captured a subject with 73 kilos of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy