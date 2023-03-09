The warning strikes in the public sector will also be felt in NRW on Thursday. After municipal daycare centers and social institutions were particularly affected on Wednesday, the strikes are now affecting the waste disposal companies. According to the Verdi union, warning strikes are planned until Saturday in a whole series of cities with a focus on the Ruhr area and Rhineland – including in Dortmund, Hamm, Duisburg, Essen, Mülheim, Oberhausen, Bochum, Düsseldorf, Solingen and Remscheid.

According to the trade union, the local transport company DSW21 in Dortmund will also be on strike on Thursday. “ The strike measures will completely shut down public transport with buses and trains in Dortmund “, explained the company. For passengers, this means that all light rail and bus lines do not run. This applies from the start of operations at 3.30 a.m. to the end of operations at around 1.30 a.m. on Friday.