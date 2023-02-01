Timely start of the service, food quality and strict surveillance are among the most important aspects, indicates the Attorney General’s Office.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued five recommendations Fundamental for certified territorial entities (governors and municipalities) responsible for contracting and supplying the food stipulated in the School Food Program, PAEwith resources from the General Royalty System.

In a communication addressed to governors, mayors, secretaries of education, directors, managers and PAE coordinators of territorial entities throughout the country, the Public Ministry recalled that through its delegate for the Monitoring of the Resources of the General System of Royalties, exercises superior oversight over these resources and those who manage theminasmuch as it is under the obligation to make the details of the case to guarantee the approval of the investment projects and avoid failures that imply possible disciplinary offenses.

​Guarantee timely start and continuity of service during the 180 days of the school calendar, population to serve according to the prioritization criteria, definition of the modality and type of supplement to be supplied with the respective documents of the menu cycle by school and set the cost of the ration to be supplied detailing the methodology used. guarantee the quantity, quality, safety and timeliness of delivery of food from the established rations, with a sanitation plan and applying good manufacturing practices. Buy food from small local agricultural producers or to local peasant, family or community agricultural producers and their organizations in a minimum percentage of 30% of the total value of the resources. Keep track of the activities carried out and all the components and resources necessary for the program to develop properly. Strictly comply with the surveillance by the educational community and the periodic reports that the auditor must submit about the operation of the PAE.

Finally, the Attorney General’s Office recalled that in no case does it coerce or co-administer, it acts as a coordinator, issuing recommendations and calls for regulatory compliance, but It is the governors, mayors and other officials who must guarantee the provision of the service in conditions of quality and continuity required.