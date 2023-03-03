Certain chemical compounds are considered to be harmful or even hazardous to health and are therefore not allowed to be contained in products according to the EU Cosmetics Regulation, the relevant legal act for the legal requirements for cosmetics in the EU. A forbidden one Fabric is, for example, “Lilial” (butylphenyl methylpropional), which is sometimes used in cosmetics in violation of the regulations. dealerwho sell products containing lily have to reckon with warnings, as current cases show.

I. Lilial and the Cosmetics Ban

Lilial, also known as butylphenyl methylpropional or 2-(4-tert-butylbenzyl)propionaldehyde, is a chemical fragrance that is said to smell like lily of the valley.

Formerly very popular for cosmetics and cleaning products, recent studies have concluded that the Fabric has potential mutagenic properties and can also cause contact allergenic sensitizations that provoke allergic defense reactions.

For this reason Lilial applies according to the European regulation 2021/1902the list of banned fabrics expanded for cosmetics, as banned since 2021.

According to Art. 14 Para. 1 lit. a of EU Cosmetics Regulation 1223/2009 may cosmetics such prohibited fabrics not included.

Lilial may therefore no longer be used in cosmetic products since 2021.

The term cosmetic products is to be understood in a very broad sense and includes all of them fabrics or mixturesintended to come into external contact with parts of the human body (skin, hair system, nails, lips and external intimate areas) or with the teeth and mucous membranes of the oral cavity, with the sole or primary purpose of protecting them to clean, to perfume, to change their appearance, to protect them, to keep them in good condition or to influence body odor.

In particular, therefore, the following are recorded:

shampoos and conditioners

shower gels

Soap

Creams

Hair gel and hair spray

scrubs

perfumes

The gods

II. Responsibility for distributing products containing lilial

Even if for compliance with the cosmetics legal requirements in relation to the conception and production, in principle the Manufacturer are responsible dealer an independent competition law accusation if they offer lily-containing cosmetics for sale contrary to the legal prohibitions.

According to Art. 6 Para.1 of the EU Cosmetics Regulation, they have to check the requirements and regulations with regard to the cosmetics they sell with due diligence.

In principle, this also includes the obligation to be informed about bans on the use of ingredients and to refrain from selling cosmetics that are not marketable in this respect.

Drive out dealer i.e. cosmetic products containing lilial, although lilial is prohibited for these, they violate their due diligence obligations under the EU Cosmetics Regulation and commit an infringement of competition that can be admonished § 3a UWG can be punished.

For a fault of dealer it just doesn’t matter for claims under competition law.

Recent developments show that dealerwho sell cosmetic products with Lilial are held responsible by competitors with warnings under competition law.

III. Conclusion

Lilial, also known as butylphenyl methylpropional or 2-(4-tert-butylbenzyl)propionaldehyde, has been banned in cosmetic products since 2021 because of its probable harmful effects on health.

Cosmetics retailers are subject to testing obligations with regard to the legal conformity and marketability of the products they offer.

So if you sell cosmetics with Lilial in violation of the regulations, you are violating EU cosmetics law and risk warnings under competition law.

Tipp: Do you have any questions about the contribution? Feel free to discuss this with us in the

Entrepreneur group of the IT law firm on Facebook.