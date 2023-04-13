The case is purely hypothetical and is unlikely to ever happen. Nevertheless, the thesis is interesting, which one of the best known and most successful investors in the world raises . Warren Buffett: If you offered an iPhone user $10,000 to sell their iPhone and never buy one again in their lifetime, many would reject the deal (not counting acute cash shortages). In contrast, the situation is quite different in most other sectors. If you could get $10,000 for not buying a Ford anymore, just switch to Chevrolet.

Cook an exceptional manager

According to Warren Buffett, Tim Cook is one of the greatest and most extraordinary CEOs of all time because Apple managed to build a level of customer loyalty that is rarely seen in other areas. Regardless of all the discussions as to whether Apple products are too expensive, very few other manufacturers achieve comparable values. Anyone who has arrived in the Apple cosmos usually stays there and does not even consider buying other products – according to the result of many market studies.

An iPhone is worth more than the device

The value of an iPhone is incredibly high, because it is not just a mobile phone, but the center of digital life. Furthermore, devices and services in the Apple ecosystem are closely aligned, making it even less attractive to leave that garden and buy any other smartphone instead.

TSMC sold, bought more AAPL

While Buffett has divested himself of all TSMC shares, in his view there are too many geopolitical risks, he has a completely different view of Apple’s future. It’s a wonderful company, and it’s a pleasure to own a lot of shares. After decades of intense trading, Buffett should know, because stocks have been a bonanza for Berkshire Hathaway so far. With around 895 million shares, the holding company owns almost six percent of the securities traded – at the end of 2022 the value was estimated at around 137 billion dollars.