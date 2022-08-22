“Although there is a severe drought this year, the Jidong Main Canal is guaranteed water supply, and the more than 1,000 mu of rice I contracted is guaranteed to have water, and all are still irrigated by artesian flow,” said Liu Yongfa, a major grain grower in Jiangjiadian Town, Yu’an District.

Jidong Main Canal is the main artery of agricultural irrigation and water delivery in Yu’an District. It is 54 kilometers long in Yu’an District and irrigates 420,000 mu of farmland in 12 townships including Shipodian, Jiangjiadian and Xuji. Although the area has suffered from severe drought this year, the rice on both sides of Jidong Main Canal is lush, growing well, and a bumper harvest is in sight.

Since the drought, the Yu’an District Water Conservancy Bureau has actively negotiated with the Pi Shihang Administration to increase the water supply flow. Since August 11, the inflow flow of Jidong Main Canal in Yu’an District has reached 30 flows per second, which is the largest inflow flow in the past ten years. As of August 16, the Jidong Main Canal in Yu’an District has diverted 125 million cubic meters of water, an average of 35 million cubic meters more than normal, ensuring that more than 90% of the farmland in the irrigation area can be irrigated.

“On August 15, the water level of Jidong Main Canal rose by 6 centimeters. According to this trend, more than 6,200 mu of rice in our village can be irrigated in a week.” Wang Shiyong, Secretary of the Party Branch of Yangliu Village, Dingji Town, which is located downstream of Jidong Main Canal, Always keep an eye on the amount of water in the channel. Also concerned about the water volume of Jidong Main Canal, Wang Qingsheng, head of Shunhe Town Water Management Station, said: “Shunhe Town is also located in the lower reaches of Jidong Main Canal. Pumping, lifting and diverting water, more than 80% of the farmland in the town is irrigated.”

In order to ensure the smooth water delivery of the main canal, more than 40 employees of the irrigation area management center of the Yu’an District Water Conservancy Bureau, all of whom took up their posts, braved the high temperature of more than 40 degrees, strengthened the inspection of the embankment, sealed and controlled the upstream culverts and gates, and reduced the loss of water delivery. Safe water delivery.

“The upper and middle reaches of the Jidong Main Canal have basically met the water demand. At present, according to the requirements of the district government, we strictly seal and control the culverts and gates in the upper and middle reaches of the Jidong Main Canal, and make every effort to supply water to Luoji, Dingji, Guzhen, Shanwang and other villages and towns in the lower reaches of the irrigation area. Water, and do our best to ensure that the 420,000 mu of farmland in the irrigation area is fully irrigated.” Xu Zhanbiao, director of the irrigation area management center of the Yu’an District Water Conservancy Bureau, said. (Wanxi Daily Rong Media reporter Zhang Shiqiao correspondent Wang Xu)