Warring parties in Yemen commit to respecting new ceasefire

The Shia Houthi rebels and the government in Yemen have committed to a new ceasefire. A new peace process is being launched to end the conflict. The UN special envoy for Yemen, the Swede Hans Grundberg, said this on Saturday.

The breakthrough comes after a series of meetings in Saudi Arabia and Oman. Both sides will make preparations to start a political process under the auspices of the United Nations, according to a UN statement.

The Houthi rebels and government forces have been fighting a civil war in Yemen since 2015. The Sunni government receives help from Saudi Arabia, while the Shia Houthis are supported by Iran. Both countries decided earlier this year to re-establish ties after breaking them in 2016. The rapprochement between the two rivals has raised hopes of reaching a new ceasefire.

The Houthis control a large part of the Red Sea coast and have recently attacked many ships there with an Israeli link. The rebels support the extremist Palestinian movement Hamas in the war against Israel and want the bombings in the Gaza Strip to stop.

