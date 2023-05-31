Warsaw mayor warns that Poland could leave the EU

Poland could leave the European Union because there are “openly anti-European politicians” in the Polish government who are convinced that it would be better for the country to be outside the bloc. This was stated by the mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, in an interview with El Periódico published this Tuesday.

Asked if he thinks there is any chance his country will take this step, Trzaskowski replied in the affirmative, but said he doesn’t think the Polish authorities are “going to say tomorrow.” He stated that some government actions, such as “rejecting the rule of law, blaming Brussels for all their problems and behaving so irresponsibly that the EU ends up blocking necessary funds like water”, create “a specific climate”.

“There are some politicians in Poland who are convinced that we would be better off outside the EU and the rest are playing along, which could end up precipitating the decision in the near future. […] The danger is real. Some politicians in the ruling coalition are openly anti-European and are stoking the anti-EU climate,’ he said.

He noted that in this case the Polish authorities will probably decide to hold a referendum, but at the moment they are busy “creating the right climate, saying that they are not sovereign or that the EU costs them too much money.” with RT

