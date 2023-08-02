Home » Warsaw sees targeted provocation against Poland and NATO
Warsaw sees targeted provocation against Poland and NATO

by admin
WARSAW (dpa-AFX) – The Polish Ministry of Defense classifies the violation of airspace by helicopters from Belarus as a targeted provocation against Poland and the eastern flank of NATO. Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said on the radio in Warsaw on Wednesday. “It’s absolutely dangerous. If such situations occur and escalate, our reaction will be appropriate to the potential risk,” he was quoted as saying by the PAP agency.

The ministry in Warsaw confirmed on Tuesday evening after a lengthy examination that the attack helicopters from the neighboring country had flown through Polish airspace near Bielowieza in the morning. Poland informed NATO about the incident and decided to send more troops to the border with Belarus. Additional helicopters should also be stationed there, Skurkiewicz said. The Belarusian Ministry of Defense in Minsk rejected the allegation of airspace violations, as reported by the Belta State Agency.

Poland is concerned about activities by Russia’s private army Wagner in neighboring Belarus. “We said that we expected provocations, and that was a short-term provocation,” said Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik. There have been several provocative incidents from Belarus in recent years./fko/DP/mis

