TRIESTE. Ore 19. The event ended after the series of interventions on stage. It was opened by Fabio Kanidisek (Rsu Fim Cisl) who asked for a minute of silence for the dead at work, thanking the city for participating in the march and the workers coming from outside Trieste.

Kanidisek also underlined the presence on a trade union stage of the banner of industrialists: “This means that we are not alone in the struggle.” He then spoke to Cristiano Visentin, a Wärtsilä worker at risk of dismissal who was moved during the intervention.

Then the general secretary of Fiom, Michele De Palma who appealed to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella for a crisis that is not only national, then it was the turn of a worker in the related industries, Lorenzo Urbani and the general secretary of Uilm, Rocco Palombella Finally, Nikel Epote, port unionist, and the general secretary of the Fim Roberto Benaglia spoke on the stage.

Ore 18. The procession arrived in Piazza Unità for the highlight of the event, with interventions on the stage. Meanwhile, the data on participation have arrived: 12 thousand people according to the Police Headquarters, 15 thousand according to the estimates of the trade unions.

The procession reached a maximum length of 1.3 kilometers. On the stage the halberd flag, the flag of the Region and a tricolor flag all lined in mourning. In addition to the banners of the Municipality of Trieste also those of the Municipality of Muggia and Confindustria Alto Adriatico.

During the procession, solidarity banners were displayed by the workers of other important industrial companies in the Trieste and regional territory, such as Flex, Fincantieri and Electrolux.

Some traders who have decided to close in the afternoon to participate in the parade and thus express their closeness to the workers are also in solidarity.

Ore 16.50. The procession began to move towards Piazza Unità. Leading Marco Relli, Alessandro Gavagnin and Antonio Rodà, provincial secretaries of Fiom-Cgil, Fim Cisl and Uilm respectively with flags, behind the national secretaries with banners.

Among the participants was also the president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region Massimiliano Fedriga who declared: «Today not only a city is present at this event, not just a region, but the whole country. Because what is happening with Wartsila in Trieste is a demonstration of how multinational companies cannot be allowed to blackmail the Italian production sector ».

Among the politicians present, the mayor of Trieste Roberto Dipiazza, parliamentarians such as Debora Serracchiani, Tatjana Rojc, Walter Rizzetto and Sandra Savino.

For the Diocese there are the bishop Gianpaolo Crepaldi and the vicar Don Ettore Malnati. The president of the Port Authority, Zeno D’Agostino, did not want to miss.

The solidarity of the territory also extends to the Isonzo area: other mayors present, starting with Anna Cisint (Monfalcone) and Mauro Benvenuto (Ronchi)

Ore 16. The influx of participants in the demonstration against the closure of the Wartsila plant and the dismissal of 451 workers has begun in the Foro Ulpiano area, which this Saturday 3 will see thousands of people parading in the center of Trieste. The meeting of the participants is in Foro Ulpiano. From there the procession will move along the city streets to end in Piazza Unità.

The national secretaries: “Withdraw the dismissal procedure”

Withdrawal of the procedure initiated by Wartsila for the San Dorligo della Valle plant which provides for the cessation of production with consequent 451 layoffs. This is what Fim Cisl, Fiom Cgil and Uilm reiterated at the demonstration in Trieste and in view of the table convened at the Mise on 7 September.

“The multinational stabbed in the back not only the workers of Wartsila but of the whole country – observed the general secretary of Fiom, Michele De Palma – because while people went to work and institutions at all levels gave money to the management of the Wartsila to make investments, they pocketed tens of millions of euros and prepared the relocation. So on 7 September the layoffs must be withdrawn, then the discussion will start ».

“This is a national event – added the general secretary of the Fim Roberto Benaglia – resolving the Wartsila affair in Trieste also means giving a signal that the industry is not facing the desert, but can be maintained in Italy with great capacity and competitiveness. . Today must be a turning point, which will lead the multinational from 7 September to explain the situation and find solutions for industrial and employment continuity ».

In this dispute, underlined the general secretary of Uilm, Rocco Palombella, there is something that “cries out for revenge: a production factory, which has a market, wants to close. There is no real reason other than that of a financial logic where multinationals decide to move according to economic and financial reasons.

We want to obtain the suspension of the procedure: we are available to discuss on one condition, that work comes first ». Finally, concluded De Palma, “a measure by the Government is necessary to block relocations”.