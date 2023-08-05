Wartsila: Orlando, with Cdp a wide-ranging project – News

“The idea that Wartsila has in the field of specializing in hydrogen is very interesting. There are tools to go in that direction and it seems to me that the government is aware of this, there are the resources present in the Pnrr that choose this path and then c ‘is the fact that a subject with a public presence such as Cassa Depositi e Prestiti through Ansaldo Energia is interested”. This was stated by the deputy of the Democratic Party and former Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, on the sidelines of a meeting in Trieste with the secretary of the provincial Democratic Party Caterina Conti lavoro and representatives of the CGIL, CISL and UIL.



“This set of elements – adds Orlando – make me say that if this project starts, it can have a broad scope and can give guarantees that there are no speculative intentions behind it as can sometimes happen and as happened here in Trieste where a company decided to pick up and go from morning to night”.



For Orlando, the solution identified for the Wartsila crisis is a success of the rules studied against relocations.



“When I was told that relocations cannot be avoided with regulations that place constraints on the ways in which companies close, something was said that was not true. The constraints are used to avoid desertification: the company leaves but gives us the time to find other solutions. In this case these principles are the condition of the fact that now we are discussing how to intervene”.



