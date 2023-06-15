Was $3 billion lost from the Petro?

Semana magazine revealed the statements of a witness who held confidential conversations with the late Colonel Óscar Dávila, who allegedly committed suicide, and who directly implicates President Gustavo Petro.

According to the witness, the scandal centers on the money lost in the house of Laura Sarabia, former chief of staff, which allegedly belonged to Petro, which would be $3,000 million and $30 million or $150 million, as initially stated.

According to the witness, the loss of the money triggered an illegal operation to recover the $3,000 million. The witness affirms that Colonel Dávila participated in these actions, but he did not act alone.

In what was published by Semana it is said that, after the polygraph tests were carried out on Sarabia’s security personnel, trying to blame a lieutenant and the nanny, 268 million pesos were recovered, which were delivered by the employee’s husband.

According to the witness, Colonel Dávila personally delivered a suitcase with the recovered money to Sarabia.

The source assured that Colonel Dávila revealed to him that the telephones of the domestic employees were illegally intercepted, posing as members of the Clan del Golfo.

⇝ Read also: Cell phone of the babysitter of the chief of staff of the Presidency was illegally hacked

Did they give you money?

According to testimony delivered to Semana magazine, Colonel Javier Feria personally delivered $100 million in cash to Colonel Óscar Dávila to pay for his legal defense.

Of that sum, Dávila used $50 million to pay the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río and gave $20 million to the elder López Tolosa.

The secret witness also said that Dávila was worried and even considered suicide.

The source assured that the lawyer Del Río returned the money and that Dávila was stressed by the pressure exerted by other police officers.

The witness mentions that Dávila received a call before his death, but there were no threats.

⇝ Read also: Petro, drowned in the hubbub

Comments