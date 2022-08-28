China‘s Yangtze River Basin has experienced the most severe drought since 1961. The meteorological department has issued a high temperature red warning for 12 consecutive days. The Yangtze River Basin and its Poyang Lake and Dongting Lake have shrunk in a large area, and the “flood season has reversed”. The main and tributary of the Yangtze River have more water than normal. During the same period, it was 20% to 80% lower. There was a power shortage in Sichuan. The authorities made industrial power curtailment measures, and the suspension of production and production has been delayed since August 15th. At present, 14 provinces and autonomous regions in China are experiencing the most severe high temperature and drought in history, and autumn grain production is facing a reduction. Expert analysis, this year’s drought is not only a natural disaster, but also a man-made disaster.

Statistics from the Ministry of Water Resources show that as of August 22, the 10 provinces (cities) in the Yangtze River Basin had an area of ​​48.48 million mu of arable land, and 3.4 million people and 580,000 large livestock were affected by the drought, mainly in Sichuan, Chongqing and Hubei. , Hunan, Anhui, Jiangxi, Jiangsu and other places. The affected crops are mainly middle rice, summer corn and soybean. Autumn grain accounts for three-quarters of China‘s total grain output. Local governments have taken measures to protect autumn crops. Since August in Hunan Province, a total of 2,414 machine wells have been drilled in the province to ensure that autumn grain production does not decrease.

“Guardian of Taihu Lake” Wu Lihong told Voice of Hope on the 27th that Taihu Lake is the heart of the Yangtze River Delta and a water town. Among the five major freshwater lakes in China, the level of Taihu Lake is the lowest, so Taihu Lake has not dried up. He said: The rice has a pulping period starting in June, and the two months of July and August are the key. If the water supply in the natural climate is not in place, it is like rice. When you pinch it with your hand, it is a shriveled rice. If you want to replant, it’s too late. Now that September is approaching, the Mid-Autumn Festival is coming soon. Autumn harvest. These are natural disasters, inevitable. (3:10-4:50) This year’s drought is not normal. My crops, rice, need to be replenished with water every day. Because it is such a hot day, 41 degrees, so dry, if you water it during the day, it will burn to death, only in the morning, it will be cooler. When the sun is gone at night, go to refill the water again. It has never been so dry. For thousands of years, the oldest man here who lived 100 or 101 years old, I asked him, and he said that it has never been so dry before, because nature has been destroyed.

Zheng Yi (real name: Zheng Guangzhao), a contemporary Chinese writer and overseas dissident, wrote in his article “Reservoirs in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River are the inevitable catastrophe for the Chinese nation”: “China‘s construction of reservoirs has reached the level of madness. There are 85,000 reservoirs, accounting for more than half of the total number of reservoirs in the world; it is said that there are 98,000 reservoirs, which is close to 100,000. Not only is the number extremely high, but also “cascade development” is often carried out on one river, causing hundreds of rivers to be affected to varying degrees. No flow. The rivers that our ancestors left to us have all been destroyed! The new name is ‘Reservoir Group'”. “Reservoir group dispatch is much more complicated than single reservoir dispatch. In dealing with the simple situation of one plus one equals two, reservoir groups undoubtedly have advantages. However, under complex conditions, when there are too many related factors, it is difficult to dispatch reservoir groups. One miscalculation, and the whole game is lost.”

Wang Weiluo, a well-known water conservancy expert, said in an interview with Voice of Hope that the reservoir capacity in the West is large, greater than 0.5 and greater than 1, while the reservoir capacity in China is relatively small and cannot play a role in regulating floods. He said: “The reservoir itself has its own safety problem, so when the CCP comes every year when the flood season comes, the first task it gives these 100,000 reservoirs is that your reservoir can pass the flood season safely. This is your first priority. Task. You protect your own life, that is your first task. As for other irrigation, it is second. Of these 100,000 reservoirs, 80% are unsafe, and there are problems with the project Yes. Why did the flood in Zhengzhou last year have to be released urgently? Because the quality of the dam is not good, it will burst.”

Wang Weiluo once said that this year’s drought in the Yangtze River basin, in addition to natural disasters, such as high temperature evaporation of river water, reduced rainfall, and many upstream reservoirs caused the annual runoff of the Yangtze River to decrease by 11% and other factors, there are also man-made disasters, because the CCP It is determined that there will be major floods in the Yangtze River basin in late July and early August every year. The CCP is engaged in a planned economy, and it wants to make water obey its orders. As a result, the CCP made a mistake in its judgment.

Zheng Yi believes: “Ecological balance is gradually formed after hundreds of millions of years of natural adjustment. Human intervention and engineering measures to solve ecological problems will inevitably lead to greater disasters. This is the same as the principle of market economy and planned economy: market, Prices are natural and reasonable; if political power, those who think they are gods, intervene, it will be a disaster.”

Responsible editor: Lin Li

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.