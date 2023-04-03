The new seafood, meat and dairy market looks closed today and without any kind of construction activity. A new forgotten work?

emeralds.At the beginning of January, the Mayor’s Office of Esmeraldas reported on the start of cleaning work for the Seafood, Meat and Dairy market located on Avenida José Joaquín de Olmedo and Muriel streets, a few steps from the municipal market, the purpose of the cleaning was to inform that new construction work for the market is beginning, however today there are no signs of progress of the project.

Live broadcast

In this video that they presented, a machine removing debris, while indicating the company to whom it was awarded the contract the amount of the execution and the term for the delivery of this work. As the San Mateo consortium is the company in charge of the construction project of the market where the seafood vendors will be relocated, Meat and Dairy.

Infrastructure

according to plans It will have 145 commercial premises, sanitary batteries and a cold room. With a cost of 1.5 million dollars which must be delivered within a period of 365 days, but currently the place remains closed and inside there is no beginning of work or personnel working.

you have elapsed more than two months, and the work does not arrive, while the people who carried out their activity of selling their products, are currently stationed in the outskirts of this site waiting for the construction to come true and that way they can have a position to work in the main building (Market)