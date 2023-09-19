Was the termination of the Amazon works council legal? Judgment awaited | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: September 18, 2023 9:46 p.m

The Verden Labor Court wants to make a judgment on Tuesday in the case of the termination of an Amazon works council in Achim. Rainer Reising met two politicians during working hours.

Amazon therefore accused Reising of cheating on working hours and travel expenses and terminated him. The works council sued against the dismissal. He explained that at the invitation of Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil and Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (both SPD) he exchanged ideas about data protection, IT tools and the handling of co-determination in the Achim plant. He spent several hours away from his workplace for the meetings.

Amazon sees resource fraud

Amazon then terminated his contract without notice in March 2023, explained Reising. The other works council members agreed. Amazon said before the trial that it would never tolerate the misuse of company resources or false travel expense claims.

Ver.di wants to demonstrate in front of the Verden labor court

The ver.di union has announced a rally on Tuesday in front of the labor court. “In our view, Amazon fundamentally has a problem with union-active works councils,” explained Nonni Morisse, ver.di secretary for Amazon in Lower Saxony.

