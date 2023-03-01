Since the New Horizons probe visited the dwarf planet Pluto on the borders of the Solar System in 2015, the findings that this ship found have been disseminated and analyzed in recent years.

One of the most recent reports has to do with what a group of researchers detected, after analyzing NASA photos sent by New Horizonsthe possible presence of ammonia on the surface of this planet.

This finding is important, because they indicate that ammonia is vital for chemical reactions that sustain life and suggests that there is water under its surface.

There is no life

There is no evidence of life on Pluto, and it is currently not known whether conditions suitable for life ever existed on this dwarf planet.

Therefore, it cannot be affirmed that the presence of ammonia on Pluto is related to the evolution of life on that planet.

In general, however, ammonia is an important compound in prebiotic chemistry, that is, the chemistry that is believed to have given rise to life on Earth and elsewhere.

Ammonia may be a precursor to amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins, which in turn are essential for life as we know it.

In theory, if there had been suitable conditions for life on Pluto in the past or if suitable conditions developed in the future, the presence of ammonia on the dwarf planet could have played an important role in prebiotic chemistry and thus in the evolution of life.

Valuable information

The presence of ammonia on Pluto is important because this chemical compound can provide valuable information about the dwarf planet’s history and composition.

Ammonia is a volatile chemical compound that easily vaporizes at relatively low temperatures.

Likewise, it is important in the formation of planetary ice.

Furthermore, it suggests that the dwarf planet has experienced significant temperature and pressure changes in the past, which in turn may provide insight into the planet’s geological evolution.

Ammonia ice can form at lower temperatures than water ice, suggesting that Pluto may have formed at colder temperatures than previously thought.

It has also been suggested that the presence of ammonia on Pluto could be related to the existence of an underground ocean on the dwarf planet.

