WAS WHAT THE NEW MINISTER OF HEALTH SAID WRONG?? « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (National, by Editorial Office) We are so ignorant or We are so fanatical about the party theme that every time someone who is not from our sect says something we make a scandal? What Dr. Felipe González said was very simple and it is impressive how they distorted his words. It turns out that the treatment for cancer patients, both chemotherapy and radiotherapy, mainly require specialized attention and especially intensive care, because when these treatments are applied, not only cancer cells are attacked but all cells in the body, whether they are good or bad. For this reason, the body needs special care as it is much weaker and unable to defend itself. Patients who are in a terminal stage suffer much more from the side effects of these treatments, since the body practically no longer has the resources to get ahead and once again it is hit by chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Many times the relatives of the patient and the patient himself do not want to understand that the cancer is already so advanced that it is impossible to achieve any improvement no matter how much treatment is applied to the patient, in some cases they resort to these treatments by judicial means in the hope of reversing the general ravages that the cancer patient presents in the terminal stage and what is achieved is to cause more suffering and pain to the patient. What Dr. Felipe González said, and it is what is done in any part of the world, is that when terminal cancer can no longer be turned back, the patient is provided with what is called “palliative care”, that is, it is about not suffering pain, discomfort, vomiting, cramps and agony in the last days of his life, and above all, not subjecting him to these invasive treatments that are applied in the fight against cancer.

Dr. Feliz González explained that right now there is a high demand for intensive care due to respiratory diseases, due to the increase in other infections such as HIV and that these “new patients” or seasonal patients such as those with dengue, chikungunya, covid, influenza cannot access an intensive care bed because the beds are occupied by patients who should not be there suffering the consequences of the treatment that will no longer take effect due to the stage in which the disease is found but should be with their loved ones s in a calmer environment with the necessary medications to cope without suffering the last stage of their lives, and that this would also allow specialized intensive care professionals, who are not many, to care for other patients.

It is not that cancer patients are going to be denied treatment, or that it is going to be decided who lives and who dies, on the contrary, they will be given the treatment according to need, if the cancer is already irreversible, then the patient can live his last days of life in a dignified manner, surrounded by the care of his family, without pain, without the humiliation of shitting himself, vomiting on himself and thousands of other situations that are experienced while being like this, but that it is a moment of lucidity and farewell to his loved ones. We all deserve to live with dignity and thus also die with dignity. According to Dr. Felipe Gonzalez, this palliative care does not exist in public health and he believes it is necessary to create this area so that those who do not have advanced cancer are receiving treatment, seasonal patients who need intensive care can also be assisted, and terminally ill patients can be properly assisted pending the final outcome.

