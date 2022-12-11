Home News [Washington Connection]The two parties work together to resist the Communist Party of the United States House of Representatives Select Committee appoints a new chairman|Special Committee on China|McCarthy|U.S. House of Representatives
Beijing time:2022-12-10 03:22

[NTD Times, Beijing, December 10, 2022]McCarthy, the majority leader of the new U.S. House of Representatives, announced on Thursday (December 8) that Gallagher will be appointed to the next House of Representatives “Special Committee on China Issues” Chairman, respond to the Chinese Communist threat. Let’s take a look at the briefing by Washington reporter Tao Ming.

Reporter Tao Ming: Okay, anchor.

McCarthy, the majority leader of the next U.S. House of Representatives, announced on Thursday that Congressman Gallagher will be appointed as the chairman of the “Special Committee on China Issues”.

McCarthy tweeted: “The Chinese Communist Party is the greatest threat to the United States. We must respond to the Chinese Communist Party’s aggression and we must win. This is why House Republicans are establishing a special committee on China.”

Another tweet said: “The Special Committee on China will expose and combat the Chinese Communist Party’s cyber, trade and military threats to the United States.”

McCarthy also issued a statement emphasizing that “the Chinese Communist Party is the greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime.”

Gallagher also issued a statement saying: “The greatest threat to the United States is the Chinese Communist Party. The Chinese Communist Party continues to commit genocide, cover up the origin of the new crown virus epidemic, steal hundreds of billions of dollars worth of American intellectual property, and threaten Taiwan. The Special Committee on China will It’s not too late to advance bipartisanship and fight back.”

Gallagher, who served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps, was elected to Congress from Wisconsin in 2016 and currently sits on the House Intelligence and Armed Services Committee.

New Tang Dynasty TV reporter Tao Ming reports from Washington, D.C.

