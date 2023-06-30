Washington sells military equipment to Taiwan for $440 million

On Thursday, the United States announced the sale of ammunition and military spare parts to Taiwan for $440 million as part of its support for the self-ruled island.

According to Agence France-Presse, this sale of modest size does not expand the scope of American arms delivered to Taiwan, but it comes at a time when Washington and Beijing are trying to stabilize their tense relations.

And the US State Department announced, in a notification to Congress, that it sold ammunition for 30 mm cannons to Taiwan for $332.2 million, and spare parts for weapons and military machinery for $108 million.

The State Department said the sales would help Taiwan “maintain a credible defense capability” but “would not alter the basic military balance in the region”.

The US Congress has the right to reject this arms sale, but a similar possibility is unlikely, at a time when most parliamentarians are pressing the United States to increase its military support for Taiwan in the face of China.

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, made a rare visit to Beijing in mid-June, during which the two sides stuck to their positions regarding Taiwan, but at the same time they hoped to maintain communication to prevent tensions from turning into an armed confrontation.

And the US State Department confirmed earlier this week that the visit of the US House of Representatives delegation to the island of Taiwan does not mean a change in US policies towards the island, which Beijing considers part of Chinese territory.