Washington State Grower Faces $70,000 in Fines for Violating H-2A Visa Program Protections

Washington State Grower Fined Over $70,000 for Mistreating H-2A Visa Workers

The United States Department of Labor (DOL) has imposed hefty fines on a Washington state grower, Ostrom Mushroom Farms, for violating laws that protect foreign agricultural workers hired through the H-2A visa program. The DOL’s Wage and Hour Division conducted an investigation and found that the company had failed to pay the wages stipulated for the H-2A visa.

According to the DOL, Ostrom Mushroom Farms also failed to provide the required housing facilities for the 62 foreign workers. These facilities, mandated by law, are meant to include kitchens or provide three meals per day. Instead, the workers were temporarily housed in a hotel without a kitchen, thereby incurring additional expenses.

In light of these violations, the company has been ordered to pay fines totaling $70,348 for its failure to comply with the temporary foreign worker program. Additionally, investigators discovered that at least one worker had paid a recruiter nearly $10,000 to obtain an H-2A visa.

Thomas Silva, the director of the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division in Seattle, emphasized that employers participating in the H-2A guest worker program must adhere to certain obligations. These include providing sanitary accommodations, ensuring the safety of vehicles used to transport workers, and paying workers correctly for all hours worked.

Silva stated, “Our nation depends on workers in the agricultural industry to feed our families, and we are committed to holding certain industry employers to their legal responsibilities.”

This incident comes amid ongoing efforts to protect the rights and welfare of foreign workers employed in the agricultural sector. In fiscal year 2022 alone, the DOL managed to recover over $5.8 million in back wages for 8,260 workers employed in the agricultural industry.

The fines imposed on Ostrom Mushroom Farms serve as a reminder that employers must prioritize the well-being and fair treatment of their workforce, regardless of their visa status. With the H-2A program enabling temporary employment, it is crucial to uphold the rights of foreign workers who contribute significantly to the nation’s agricultural sector.

The DOL’s decisive actions send a strong message to employers across the country and reinforce the commitment to safeguarding the rights of agricultural workers. As investigations continue and enforcement efforts intensify, it is expected that more corrective measures will be taken, ensuring that employers comply with labor laws and uphold the dignity of workers in the agricultural industry.

