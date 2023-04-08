Home News Wassertrudingen | Shot fired at innkeeper
Wassertrudingen | Shot fired at innkeeper

Easter Saturday didn’t start at all in Wassertrüdingen today. Here a man triggered a SEK operation during the night. He spends the evening in a bar on Marktstrasse. He returns there around half past one and breaks through a window into the now closed bar. There he threatened the innkeeper who was still there with a pistol and fired a shot in his direction. Luckily, the innkeeper can escape unharmed and call the police. The SEK comes and arrests the man. In the meantime he has rioted in the restaurant, destroyed parts of the facility and apparently tried to start a fire. He now has to answer for several crimes. The pistol was a stun gun.

