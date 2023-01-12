«I helped to found a social cooperative, which employs 30% of disadvantaged people and for me it is a source of pride. Anyone who claims irregularities should contact the prosecutor’s office, not the newspapers in search of visibility”. Alessandro Ciriani replies straight to the sender. The theme is that of the Fvg Servizi social cooperative of which he is the co-founder and “volunteer” member, as is the councilor Elena Ceolin, and of which the mayor was the administrator “until 2020, not 2021” he clarifies. It is the cooperative which was awarded the contract for the distribution of the new separate waste collection kits, as raised by the accountant Renato Della Ragione. Meanwhile, both the Civic and the Democratic Party announce questions on the matter.

Ciriani’s departure from the board of directors of Fvg Servizi (as per the chamber of commerce record) dates back to November 2020, even if on the Municipality website the form on political appointments, signed on 28 December 2022, states among the changes that took place in the previous year that the mayor is no longer on the board of Fvg Servizi. In that role, in any case, “I never received compensation”. Ciriani does not hide his anger and bitterness at the accountant’s requests regarding the hypothesis that Gea could extend the collection service to the cooperative. Compared to what may seem naïve for a seasoned politician like the mayor – or rather remain a member of a cooperative that has contracts from public companies, knowing that this makes him a potential target of criticism – the mayor is not there: « I’m tired of this attitude, of those who cast suspicion. If one has elements of possible illegitimacy, he must go to the prosecutor’s office. So in court we are confronted as equals, while now I am called to defend myself and for what? Let’s go to court: if then, as I think, I’m right, I’m ready to sue for slander. We know everything about a mayor: income, what car he has, shareholdings, just consult the Municipality website ».

Ciriani co-founded the cooperative at the end of 2014. “I no longer have any duties and since 2020 I don’t even know what the cooperative does anymore, so much so that I have always delegated others to the last meetings”. The same situation for the councilor Elena Ceolin, who recalls: «We founded the cooperative, when the experience of the Province had just ended, the context was completely different». At the beginning, however, the turnover was small, today the cooperative is a consolidated reality that operates in various sectors. In 2020 it was also awarded the tender for cleaning the GSM offices.

«I rather wonder if it is correct for a professional to behave in this way and I am ready to make a report to the Order of Accountants» adds the mayor. As for the announcement of the appeal to the Tar, «now I expect it to go through with it. On the rest, the sole director of Gea has already clarified».

The councilor of the Civica, Marco Salvador, has prepared a question. «I have no doubts about the legitimacy of Mayor Ciriani’s actions – he said -, but this story highlights a problem of transparency. I have prepared a question to understand the history of the cooperative and its relations with the shareholdings of the Municipality: how many tenders has it won? How many direct assignments from 2016 to today? Just as those elected are asked to publish their income and assets, so those in government roles should publicize any involvement with entities, companies and even associations that have economic relations with the public administration, including investees. Another thing is the political expediency of certain choices, but on this it could be that the political culture divides me from the mayor Ciriani».

Nicola Conficoni (Pd) anticipates another question: «To shed light on what was reported by a professional from Pordenone and also to ask that Gea promptly update the assignments made in 2022 on the site, under the heading transparency. the first necessity to remedy the embarrassing management of the new door-to-door service – adds Conficoni – is to make the collection of plastic weekly and that of dry fortnightly. Pordenone, unlike what the mayor says, is not Fiume Veneto, where houses with gardens prevail. If the objective is to reduce the non-recyclable fraction to a minimum, it is not clear why foreseeing a weekly collection, if not to increase emptying and therefore the tariff that the user will have to pay».