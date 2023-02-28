news-txt”>

The Region is studying a new reward system for Municipalities for waste collection. A system to encourage local administrations to increase separate waste collection. This was announced by the Councilor for the Defense of the Environment, Marco Porcu, during the third stage of the fifth edition of the Ecoforum – Sardinia, organized by Legambiente and by recycling Municipalities, which took place in Sassari.

“Sardinia ranks at the national summit for separate waste collection, thanks to the activity planned and carried out at the regional level. We are at about 75% of separate waste collection, behind only Veneto – said the commissioner – but our goal is to reach 80%. I am currently verifying the setting up of a new system of rewards for the Municipalities so as to then be able to maintain the results achieved by avoiding a decrease. About 40% of the waste derives from food waste, for this reason the Region has invested in the creation of public and private systems for the collection of organic waste and the on-site use of the compost produced, which is important for the use of biogas for the ecological transition phase”.

The results achieved on the island are appreciated by Legambiente which, however, keeps the alert high: “Following the pandemic, production is growing: the more waste there is to be treated, the more there is a problem in terms of sustainability, especially for the fraction organic, which is prevalent in Italy and Sardinia is 43.6%,” said Annalisa Colombu, president of Legambiente Sardinia.