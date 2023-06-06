Waste picker was murdered in the Cicerón Maestre neighborhood of Valledupar

The detonations of a firearm alerted the residents of carrera 33 A with calle 17 A, in the Cicerón Maestre neighborhood of Valledupar, where a man was murdered.

When people inquired what it was about, they found the victim lying on the pavement with a shot to the head. It was a recycler known to everyone in the neighborhood. The victim was identified as Joel de Jesús Moreno Vanegas, 23 years old.

The authorities indicated that he did not present judicial notes. The hitmen left no trace at the crime scene.

Related