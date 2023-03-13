The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation announced that, “in order to give greater dynamics and breadth to the repertoire of the contestants in the final of the professional accordion contest of the 56th Vallenato Festival 2023 and as a tribute to the Vallenato King Luis Enrique Martínez”, In the final, the participants must play a song recorded by ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ which will be released by the ballot system.

Five songs were chosen from each air that had the support of researchers Julio Oñate Martínez and Antonio Daza Orozco, the King of Kings Gonzalo ‘El Cocha’ Molina and King Vallenato Navín López. Each accordion player at the time of registration is given a CD with the 20 songs.

In the air of puya, three songs that are not his authorship were chosen and he did not record them either, since he only composed two.

The songs selected for the night of April 30 in the professional accordion grand finale are the following:

Walks: ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘Jardín de Fundación’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘Martica’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘Qué dolor’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘Que te vaya bien’ ( Luis Enrique Martínez).

Merengues: ‘Alcirita’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘Cordial greetings’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘My fame’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘El gallo jabao’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘Look at me’ (Tobías Enrique Pumarejo) .

Sones: ‘La carta’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘Cereteñita’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘Déjame quererte’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘Maricela’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), ‘Salvadorito’ (Luis Enrique Martínez)

Puyas: ‘Francisco The Man’ (Luis Enrique Martinez), ‘Popular Puya’ (Luis Enrique Martinez), ‘Puya of the Birds’ (Julio Oñate Martinez), ‘The Hunting’ (Sergio Moya Molina), ‘The mountains do not have keys’ (Rock Fruit).

The mentioned songs, the professional accordion players and their respective accompanists know them in their entirety, and it will be the best occasion to interpret and remember them.

In this regard, the president of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation, Rodolfo Molina Araújo stated: “With this measure that had been implemented in previous years, this time we are helping to pay the greatest tribute to the minstrel who left his mark on the vallenato music. In addition, all accordion players and connoisseurs of folklore highlight that ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ was extraordinary playing the accordion”.

Finally, it is noted that the registrations for the different contests will be received until Wednesday, April 5 in person at the offices of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata located at Carrera 19 No. 6N-39 in Valledupar, also by mail. certificate or email: [email protected]