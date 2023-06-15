Watch out, samarium! Time is running out to renew your driver’s license

The Constitutional Court established that until June 20 is the last term to renew driving licenses with an expiration date between January 1 and 31, 2022.

The renewal of the license has many drivers in the country in ‘check’, who are running to be able to carry out the procedure before the deadlines stipulated by the Constitutional Court expire and have to submit to a fine.

According to the Court, The deadline for renewing driver’s licenses expires on June 20 with an expiration date between January 1 and 31, 2022.

Given this scenario, the The Ministry of Transportation extended the invitation so that “people who have not yet carried out the process, immediately go to a Driver Recognition Center. Avoid headaches in subpoenas and immobilizations ”.

He also pointed out that to facilitate the process for citizens who must renew the ‘pass’, the coverage of the physical, mental fitness and motor coordination certificate has been expanded. This means that people will now be able to take the exam at any Driver Recognition Center, whether municipal or departmental, which was previously not possible, since it was forced to take it in the municipality where the license was issued.

To verify the expiration date of the driver’s license, you can enter the page of the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT) or simply review the expiration dates, according to the ‘pass’ category, which are on the back of the document.

How to renew the driver’s license? Follow the steps below:

Present the original of the identity document.For nationals of legal age: Citizenship ID- password*. For minors, identity card, password*. For foreigners of legal age: Alien ID or certified password (provisionally) or valid passport. 2. The request is personal and the interested party must be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT). 3. be at peace and safe for fines and traffic violations. 4. Payment of processing fees at service points (bank windows). The value of the renewal is $106,700 for a car and $182,800 for a motorcycle. 5. Certificate of physical, mental and motor coordination examination to drive, incorporated into the RUNT, issued by a Driver Recognition Center (CRC) authorized by the Ministry of Transportation and registered in the RUNT. For this item you must approach one of the authorized centers beforehand. 6. The Photography of the pass will be taken free of charge at any of the service points or transit secretariats.

Once these requirements are met, they must go to the transit agency of their city to complete the process of driver’s license renewal, paying the values ​​stipulated for the procedure.

It is worth mentioning that the offense for driving a vehicle with an expired driver’s license is B02 and the fine is $278,600.